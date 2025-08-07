Report: Michigan football running back leaves team during fall camp
After losing Benjamin Hall to the transfer portal -- where he signed with North Carolina -- Michigan utilized the transfer portal to add two more running backs to the team. This spring, the Wolverines added UMass transfer CJ Hester and Princeton transfer John Volker. But according to On3's Pete Nakos, one of those two are no longer on the team.
Nakos reported that Hester, the UMass and Western Michigan transfer, has left the team and will redshirt this season. He will then re-enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This past season, Hester was second on UMass, rushing for 529 yards and added four touchdowns.
Hester, a Cincinnati (OH) native, had his best outing against SEC powerhouse Georgia. Going up against the Bulldogs, the 5-foot-11 running back ran for 74 yards and a score.
Hester's journey began at Western Michigan, where he played his freshman season. Playing in seven games, he had 29 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
What's next for Michigan?
Not much likely changes for the Wolverines with this loss. Michigan still has its 1A/1B combination with Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. Even the RB3 might not be affected. Between Volker, Micah Ka'apana, and Bryson Kuzdzal -- along freshman Jasper Parker -- one of those players will gain the RB3 title this fall.
The Wolverines love what they have with both Marshall and Haynes, with defensive line coach Lou Esposito recently singing their praise.
"They’re good, man. They get in the open field—they’re fast, they’re powerful, they’re strong. I think the biggest thing with those two guys is they’re both low-center-of-gravity guys that, if you give them a little bit of space, they make you pay for it. I remember breaking down Alabama last year, and you’re watching the explosive tape, and he just shows up in it, shows up in it, shows up in it. This was before we knew he was leaving, so it was pretty good.
"Then we watched Marshall all year. We knew what he’s about. Not only are they athletic and fast—they’re rugged. They’re physical. For guys that aren’t like, you know, Sue—they don’t walk through the door and you’re like, oh my God, that’s a big tailback. They’re stout, but they love contact, and that’s what makes them good."
