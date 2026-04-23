Michigan May Need Some Luck to Stay 'OL University' in 2026 NFL Draft

The Michigan Wolverines likely won't see any of their players go in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night, but that doesn't mean Michigan isn't going to continue to be a pipeline in sending players to the NFL.

The Maize and Blue are expected to see six to 10 players drafted over the course of the three-day event taking place in Pittsburgh. But one position group that was used to see Michigan developing at a high rate to go to the NFL is the offensive line.

In fact, Michigan has had at least one offensive lineman go in each NFL Draft since 2019. Since 2020, the Wolverines have had 12 offensive linemen selected, which is the second-most of any college program during that span.

But Michigan is going to need some luck for that streak to continue this year.

Neither offensive linemen invited to the Combine

Players do get selected in the draft, even if they're not invited to the NFL Combine. But if you are invited to the Combine, your chances of getting drafted are significantly higher.

Michigan had eight players invited to Indianapolis for the Combine, but none of them were offensive linemen. Neither of the Wolverines two potential offensive linemen is projected to get selected in this draft: Center Greg Crippen or guard Giovanni El-Hadi.

Once Jim Harbaugh fled to the NFL, and Sherrone Moore took over as the head coach, the line play went down. The Wolverines remained a good enough run-blocking squad, but pass protection has been shaky in the two years under Moore. But Crippen and El-Hadi were mainstays on the line under offensive line coach Grant Newsome, but neither stood out during the season, and both had games that underwhelmed.

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In fact, being the veteran linemen of the group last season, you can make an argument that both Andrew Sprague and Blake Frazier were ahead of them last year. But being from Michigan, a team that produces offensive linemen at a high rate, could warrant an NFL team taking a flier on them late in the draft.

Both Crippen and El-Hadi should at least receive camp invites, at worst, but if Michigan is going to continue its streak of linemen being selected — some luck will need to be on its side.

Jim Harding is looking to right the ship

With Kyle Whittingham taking over the program, expect Michigan's potential streak of linemen being selected to quickly end. Whittingham brought over Jim Harding to coach the offensive line, and he's regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in the country.

The Wolverines are still fairly young along the line, but Michigan should right the ship and potentially be among the nation's best, once again.