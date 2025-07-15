'Michigan is putting up a fight' for coveted LB Nick Abrams ahead of Wednesday's decision
One of Michigan's biggest remaining targets left on its 2026 recruiting board is LB Nick Abrams. The Owings Mills (MD) McDonogh School product will make his college decision on Wednesday, and he will decide between Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, and Alabama.
There hasn't been too much noise surrounding Abrams' recruitment. He has been gathering information to make a decision. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defender would fill a big need for the Wolverines if he were to pick Michigan. The Wolverines are going to lose both starters, Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, after this season. Michigan is in need of a few LBs in this class, and Abrams is feeling the love.
"Michigan is putting up a fight," Abrams told Michigan Wolverines on SI. "I've gotten texts every day, and they've made it known how much they want me in this class."
The Wolverines had as hot of a June as anyone. Michigan soared up the team rankings after landing players like five-star edge Carter Meadows, and four-stars McHale Blade, Titan Davis, and Zion Robinson, among others. Abrams, the No. 249 ranked player in the country and No. 16 LB, has taken notice of what Michigan is building.
"I have been paying attention to the class they've been building, and it's an amazing class," Abrams said. "A lot of the players have been hitting me up about what we could build and do at Michigan."
As of now, UGA is favored to land Abrams, but Michigan is doing whatever it can to finish on top of this recruitment. With the Wolverines in big need of LBs, it will be interesting to see if Michigan can do something to land the coveted target.
