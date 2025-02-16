Report: 4-star Michigan football commit sets up two official visits to SEC powers
Michigan football has just two commitments in the 2026 class: four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile and cornerback Brody Jennings. Pile appears to be fully locked in and hasn't stated he was taking any visits -- just recruiting for the Wolverines. But Jennings, who committed to Michigan back in July is setting up some visits.
Pile recently told On3 that he will take an official visit to Michigan but he will also take an official visit to both Alabama and Georgia. Jennings also hopes to see schools like Miami, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, and Auburn.
While he is taking these visits, Jennings recently spoke about his commitment to Michigan.
“I love Michigan," Jennings said. “It’s a great spot for me. They love me too. That’s part of why I committed. I’m going to visit other schools, but I’m still 1,000% locked in with Michigan.”
According to the Composite, the four-star prospect out of Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin, is ranked as the 344th-best player in the '26 class and the 25th-ranked cornerback. While Jennings is committed to Michigan, it would appear the Wolverines will have to work a little bit to keep him in the fold until Signing Day with other schools getting visits and potentially offering Jennings using NIL.
