Michigan football gains prediction to land 'premier level playmaker' at CB
Fresh off of the third weekend of official visits, Michigan football is in the driver's seat for at least one visitor from this weekend. The Wolverines gained a couple of predictions in favor of landing 2026 CB Andre Clarke.
247Sports' Sam Webb placed a Crystal Ball with a '6' confidence level. Over on On3, EJ Holland from The Wolverine, placed a prediction for Michigan to land the Richmond (VA) playmaker.
Clarke, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound CB, is a four-star recruit on the Composite. He is considered the 177th-ranked player in the '26 class, and he is the No. 5 player from the state of Virginia. Clarke recently placed a top eight that included Michigan, Syracuse, Kentucky, Florida State, Tennessee, SMU, Miami, and Virginia Tech.
According to On3, Clarke has taken OVs to SMU, Syracuse, Kentucky, and most recently to Michigan. As of now, there aren't any more OVs on his schedule, per On3's visit center. The Wolverines have a commanding lead in his recruitment per the RPM. Michigan has a 82.5% chance of landing the coveted CB.
Michigan currently has nine commitments in the 2026 cycle. The Wolverines have one other defensive back committed, which is four-star Brody Jennings.
Here is Clint Brewster's scouting report on 247Sports regarding Clarke:
Clarke is a premier level playmaker in the defensive secondary with the ability to play both cornerback and safety. Very desirable combination of instincts, athleticism, and tackling ability. Clarke can mirror and match receivers in coverage but also play center field safety and read the quarterback with great timing and leaping ability on passes downfield. Plays heady and aware of down and distance in the passing game but can also come up and lay explosive hits on ball carriers. Clarke is more thin-framed but shows more strength and toughness than his size insists. Clarke's playmaking ability and coverage chops project him to a mid to early round NFL draft choice projection.
