Report: No. 1 WR in 2026 class sets visit to Michigan Football
When you get the top-ranked quarterback to join your team, the top-end players will want to play with him. While Michigan didn't take advantage of landing any five-star wide receivers in the '25 class after it landed Bryce Underwood, but the Wolverines have a shot to make up for that in this upcoming class.
The top wide receiver in the '26 cycle, per On3, has announced a series of spring visits and Ann Arbor is on the list. Tristen Keys, a 6-2 playmaker, has scheduled visits to Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, and Michigan. He will take a visit to see the Wolverines on April 5 before taking his official visits this spring and summer.
The Hattiesburg (MS) is one of the headliners of the 2026 cycle. Per the Composite, Keys is the No. 2 ranked wide receiver and the No. 7 prospect overall, but as mentioned before, On3 has Keys as the top-ranked receiver in the cycle.
The Wolverines did make it a priority to gain some receivers this past cycle. Michigan signed four stars Andrew Marsh and Jacob Washington, along with three-star Jamar Browder. The Wolverines are signed former Indiana receiver Donaven McCulley and UMass wideout Anthony Simpson via the portal. Michigan will want to add some more playmakers to go along with Underwood this cycle. The Wolverines already have four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile committed.
Here's 247Sports' scouting report on Keys:
A potential game-wrecker on the outside that can attack all three levels and constantly challenge defenses. Pairs elite ball skills together with dynamic route running, superior athleticism and a long-levered frame. Creates separation with his suddenness and will break off defensive backs with snappy cuts. Attacks the football with confidence and has a rather high success rate in contested-catch situations, usually creating an advantage with his natural bounce. Competitive with the ball in his hands and can hit the throttle to capitalize on his catch-and-run opportunities. Shined on the offseason circuit at multiple events the summer after sophomore year before assembling elite junior tape for a Hattiesburg squad that went undefeated during the regular season. Might not ever be classified as a true burner, but has the skill set to emerge as a playmaker and trusted option on the perimeter for a College Football Playoff contender given the combination of size, fluidity and coordination.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already
Social media explodes after Michigan basketball extended Dusty May's contract
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7