Recruiting: Michigan to get a big playmaker on campus this weekend against Northwestern
Sherrone Moore and Kirk Campbell were down in Florida over the weekend to see 2026 quarterback commit, Brady Hart. Along with seeing Hart in action, the Wolverines were impressed with 2025 four-star receiver Jayvan Boggs -- who they offered a scholarship. Boggs, a UCF commitment, has been trending toward Missouri for some time, but with the Wolverines offering him a scholarship, that could be changing.
Boggs has made an official visit to come see Ann Arbor and will be in town on Saturday to watch Michigan face Northwestern.
Boggs, a 6-foot receiver, committed to the Knights back on August 6 and he holds offers from teams such as Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, and Texas, among others. According to the Composite ranking, Boggs is the No. 231 ranked player in the '25 class.
Boggs was the 2023 Mr. Florida Player of the Year after hauling in 93 catches for 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns in his junior year. Adding him to the mix would be huge for Michigan which already has four-stars Andrew Marsh and Jacob Washington, along with three-star Jamar Browder in the fold.
With Hart being a high school teammate of Boggs, there will definitely be some recruitment going on from that end, as well.
