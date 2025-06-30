BREAKING: Michigan football lands 4-star CB, 19th commitment in 2026 class
Things aren't slowing down for Michigan football on the recruiting trail. One day after landing five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows, the Wolverines landed their 19th commitment in the 2026 cycle after four-star corner Andre Clarke committed to Michigan.
Clarke picked Michigan over Kentucky, Syracuse, and SMU, among others.
Clarke, a Richmond (VA) Hermitage prospect, is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback, who Michigan could move around to either nickel or safety at the next level. He is ranked as a Composite four-star and the nation's No. 177 player in the country.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Clarke:
Clarke is a premier level playmaker in the defensive secondary with the ability to play both cornerback and safety. Very desirable combination of instincts, athleticism, and tackling ability. Clarke can mirror and match receivers in coverage but also play center field safety and read the quarterback with great timing and leaping ability on passes downfield. Plays heady and aware of down and distance in the passing game but can also come up and lay explosive hits on ball carriers. Clarke is more thin-framed but shows more strength and toughness than his size insists. Clarke's playmaking ability and coverage chops project him to a mid to early round NFL draft choice projection.
With Clarke in the fold, here is an updated look at Michigan's 2026 class: (Composite ranking)
Edge Carter Meadows (72nd)
QB Brady Smigiel (83rd)
DL Titan Davis (101st)
WR Zion Robinson (132nd)
OT Malakai Lee (137th)
TE Matt Ludwig (160th)
DL McHale Blade (168th)
CB Andre Clarke (177th)
CB Brody Jennings (277th)
OL Bear McWhorter (401st)
DL Alister Vallejo (413th)
OT Marky Walbridge (447th)
RB Jonathan Brown (566th)
TE Mason Bonner (617th)
WR Jaylen Pile (735th)
LB Markel Dabney (807th)
Edge Tariq Boney (828th)
K Micah Drescher (N/A)
LS Colton Colton Dermer (N/A)
