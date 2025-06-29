Top Michigan football WR target Travis Johnson dominates at OT7 Playoff event
Chesapeake (VA) Oscar Smith WR Travis Johnson is set to make his collegiate decision on July 4, but the 6-foot-3 playmaker is dominating the Overtime's 7-on-7 playoffs. The Michigan target was named as one of the top performers of Day 2 of the event. Rivals' Charles Power ranked Johnson as the No. 6 player.
"Travis Johnson built on a solid first day at the OT7 Playoffs with one of the better showings we saw from a wide receiver on day two. The four-star showed an eye-catching burst after the catch, roasting the secondary with the ball in his hands on more than one occasion. In his first game, Johnson took a pass over the middle of the field and turned on the jets as he cut across the field, weaving through the defense for a near touchdown. Later, he nearly replicated the exact same play, but reached the end zone. The Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith product was more than just a yards after catch threat. He came down with a few strong contested catches, including two that went for touchdowns. His best catch of the day game on a leaping touchdown grab in his team’s second game of the day. Johnson hung in the air to high-point the football and had the coordination to get both feet in bounds, toe-tapping as he fell through the back of the end zone."
Johnson will pick between Michigan, Penn State, North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina when he makes his decision. According to the Composite, Johnson is the nation's 144th-ranked prospect and the No. 21 WR. He is the third-best player from Virginia.
Michigan is currently favored to land the coveted playmaker. If the Wolverines land Johnson, Michigan would have three WRs in the class. Johnson would team up with four-star Zion Robinson and three-star Jaylen Pile. Michigan is also predicted to land five-star Calvin Russell. This could go down as one of the top WR classes the Wolverines have landed in quite some time.
