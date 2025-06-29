Social media can't contain excitement after 5-star Carter Meadows commits to Michigan football
Michigan football gained its biggest commit yet on Sunday. The Wolverines received a commitment from 2026 edge rusher Carter Meadows. The five-star edge rusher hails from Washington (DC) Gonzaga and is an athletic 6-foot-6, 225-pound player who will torment the opposing QB.
According to the Composite, Meadows is the 72nd-ranked player in the country and the No. 9 edge rusher. He picked Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins compares Meadows to star pass rusher Brian Burns at the next level. With Meadows committing to the Wolverines, Michigan now has 18 commits in the 2026 class. He joins four-stars Titan Davis, Alister Vallejo, and McHale Blade, along with three-star Tariq Boney, as defensive line commits.
Here are some of the best reactions to Meadows committing to Michigan:
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media explodes following massive 4-star OT Malakai Lee committing to Michigan
Michigan football flips ACC prospect to the Wolverines for 2026 class
Fast-rising RB recruit Jonathan Brown talks commitment to Michigan, 'Finding the right fit' with Wolverines
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team