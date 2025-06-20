Michigan football lands a pair of predictions for 'ballhawk' defender ahead of commitment day
Michigan football appears to be leading for several 2026 prospects. Most recently, the Wolverines landed a pair of predictions for four-star defensive back Donovan Webb. On3's Chad Simmons and EJ Holland placed predictions in favor of Michigan landing the Frisco (TX) defender.
Webb was down to Michigan, Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Notre Dame. However, Webb was supposed to head to South Bend this weekend for a visit, and he ended up not making it. With a July 2 commitment date ahead, it now appears Webb will decide between the Red Raiders, KSU, and the Wolverines.
The 6-foot defensive back was in Ann Arbor a couple of weekends ago and he loved his visit. Secondary coach LaMar Morgan has made the Texas prospect a priority in the recruiting front, and Webb told On3 that Michigan thinks he could be a lot like former Wolverine DB Daxton Hill.
Michigan holds a commanding lead on On3's RPM with two predictions in favor of landing Webb. The Wolverines have a 90.3% chance of landing him. Per the Composite, Webb is the 348th-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Webb:
Ultra-productive safety prospect with three-phase playmaking experience. Volume tackler with passing game impact as well, as evidenced by consecutive 100-tackle seasons and nine INTs/19 breakups across soph-junior campaigns. Displays impressive athleticism as a return game threat (two TDs as a junior). Ballhawk who looks for the big play. Shows some open-field speed-building ability. Also runs track. Plays a hyper-competitive style. Testing and track data suggest room to improve top-end speed. Can get too physical/handsy at times in coverage. Projects as a high-major safety with possible role versatility depending on down-and-distance situations. Could become a multi-year starter with the instincts and production that suggest potential beyond college.
