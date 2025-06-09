Wolverines take lead for elite cornerback who compares himself to Dax Hill
Michigan has been grinding on the recruiting trail over the past two to three weeks, trying to make up for some lost momentum and the swirling rumors of impending NCAA doom. The staff has been hosting swaths of elite recruits every weekend, pairing them with current commits and future leaders of the program to make a positive impact. Some of that hard work has been paying off, as national recruiting sites have moved the Wolverines into the lead for a few blue-chip-level prospects.
One of those top-tiered recruits is Texas-based cornerback Donovan Webb. Webb is a composite four-star recruit and ranked 333rd nationally. He has the size, standing at 6-feet tall, and speed to cover slot receivers and jam and jump with larger receivers on the edge. His high school highlights show a ferocious hitter who is willing to come up quickly to assist in the run game as well. After an "amazing" visit to Ann Arbor, On3 has given the Wolverines a 21.4% chance of landing Webb, who had this to say about his own game.
"They believe my style is similar to Daxton Hill"- 2026 CB recruit Donovan Webb
Webb would be a welcome addition to Michigan's slowly building 2026 recruiting class. Momentum is a key aspect in class building, and Michigan is looking to get it going over the next couple of weeks. I have no doubts they will close out the 2026 cycle with an elite class, one that they can supplement with portal additions next year. Sherrone Moore and his staff are hoping Webb decides to be a part of that elite group.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan to host QB prospect with potential to become first-round NFL Draft pick
The waiting game begins as NCAA ruling looms over Michigan
For Michigan fans, beating Ohio State matters more than the College Football Playoff
Big Ten analysts predict Michigan Football's fate in 2025, and it's not great