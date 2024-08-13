Michigan makes the cut for a top-five tight end
Michigan currently holds two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. Quarterback Brady Hart and cornerback Brody Jennings have both pledged their commitments to the Wolverines and both are solid four-star recruits. Even though the maize and blue are still sorting out their 2025 class, Michigan is also looking toward the 2026 cycle to bring in top-end talent.
In recent years, Michigan has been known as Tight End University after having some terrific talent at the position. Guys like Jake Butt, Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker, AJ Barner, and Colston Loveland have all played in Ann Arbor and have had great seasons while wearing the winged helmet. High school tight ends will likely be interested in Michigan because of what it's done with the position.
Recently, 2026 four-star tight end JC Anderson cut his list to 10 teams and the Wolverines made the cut. Michigan will battle with Auburn, Illinois, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, and Texas.
The 6-foot-6 tight end hails out of Mt Zion (IL) and is the 129th-ranked recruit and the fifth-best tight end, according to the 247Sports' Composite. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Illinois had a lead with a 29% chance of landing Anderson. Michigan is currently in fourth on the RPM with a 7.5% chance of landing him.
Obviously, the '26 cycle is a year away, so Michigan has plenty of time to get Anderson on campus and win him over. The Wolverines will likely feature one of the best tight ends once again in 2024 with Loveland being a staple of the Michigan passing game.
