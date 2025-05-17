Michigan football makes top 3 for standout safety from Texas
Michigan football is in the mix for several high-end prospects. In recent days, offensive linemen Kelvin Obot and Zaden Krempin named the Wolverines as finalists, but they aren't the only two. On Saturday, star safety prospect Chace Calicut named a final three that consists of Michigan, Texas, and Georgia.
Calicut, a Houston (TX) prospect, is the 161st-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle. He is also the 13th-best safety, per the Composite. Calicut will be taking three official visits before making his decision. He will visit Georgia (June 6-8), Michigan (June 13-15), and Texas (June 20-22).
The 6-foot-3 safety has been a Texas lean for some time. There are three Crystal Ball predictions in favor of the Longhorns keeping the Texas prospect in state. Also, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas leading with a 90.3% chance of landing Calicut.
The Wolverines have recruited the secondary really well as of late. Last cycle, Michigan signed five priority four-star players from the portal -- including potential shutdown corner Shamari Earls.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Rich Rodriguez recalls tenure with Michigan football: '[I] had one more year, we would’ve [worked out]'
ESPN predicts the winner between Michigan football, Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson