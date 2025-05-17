Michigan football makes final 4 for elite Texas prospect; will battle three SEC programs
Michigan football recently made the final four for 2026 four-star OT Kelvin Obot, but he's not the only lineman the Wolverines are in the hunt for. Michigan also made the final four for '26 lineman Zaden Krempin.
Krempin announced a final four that consists of Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, and Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman hails from Prosper (TX) and is ranked as the 267th-best prospect in the '26 class. He is the 18th-ranked interior offensive lineman, according to the Composite.
Krempin has an official visit scheduled to Ann Arbor for June 20. He will visit the other three finalists prior to his trip to Michigan, so the Wolverines have the final chance to impress Krempin in an official visit capacity.
Krempin recently broke down his finalists with On3, and here's what he had to say about Michigan.
“When I was offered last spring, just got really connected with Coach Newsome,” Krempin said. “He’s a cool guy to be around but also they develop guys. It’s cool that the head coach used to play next to Trent Williams at OU [Oklahoma] and was an o-line coach. So, he understands that life and respects it.”
Sherrone Moore isn't a stranger recruiting top-tier lineman. Last cycle, Michigan landed a pair of five-star recruits. Tackles Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood committed and signed with the Wolverines.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Rich Rodriguez recalls tenure with Michigan football: '[I] had one more year, we would’ve [worked out]'
ESPN predicts the winner between Michigan football, Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson