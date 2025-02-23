Recruiting: Michigan Football makes top 5 for rising TE prospect
The tight end position has been a staple in the Michigan football offense since Jim Harbaugh took over as the head coach back in 2015. Although the Wolverines have had some elite wide receivers through the years, you wouldn't recognize a Michigan offense if you didn't see at least one tight end on the field. This past season, Colston Loveland was the main target and he led the Wolverines with 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns.
RELATED: Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already
Michigan recruited just one tight end in the 2025 class and that was three-star Eli Owens who is more likely to become Max Bredeson's replacement when he leaves after next year. Michigan is hoping to bring in a couple of tight ends in the 2026 cycle. One of those could be Mason Bonner who put Michigan in his top five. The Wolverines will battle Miami, Minnesota, Texas Tech, and Nebraska.
The Denver (CO) Mullen prospect is not ranked by the Composite. According to 247Sports' rankings, Bonner is a three-star prospect and the No. 28 tight end in the '26 class. He is also listed as the third-best prospect in Colorado. Bonner has ideal size standing at 6-6 and weighing 200 pounds.
Michigan will roll with Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen as the top two tight ends in 2025. The Wolverines will also likely use guys like Zach Marshall and Brady Prieskorn within the offense. Chip Lindsey will take over as the offensive coordinator, and the chances of the Wolverines using the tight end as in years past is pretty high.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media explodes after Michigan basketball extended Dusty May's contract
Michigan Football: Chip Lindsey talks expectations and development of the 2025 quarterback room
Michigan Football: Ranking all 14 incoming transfers based on predicted production
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7