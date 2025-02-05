Recruiting News: Michigan Football to battle Georgia, others for top '26 WR from Virginia

NEWS: Four-Star WR Davion Brown is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 190 WR from Richmond, VA is ranked as a Top 3 WR in Virginia (per On3)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/lH668ASjff pic.twitter.com/jlv2H36kp7