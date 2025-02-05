Recruiting News: Michigan Football to battle Georgia, others for top '26 WR from Virginia
On Tuesday evening, four-star wide receiver, Davion Brown, announced a final five schools and Michigan football made the cut. The Wolverines will battle it out with Duke, Georgia, Penn State, and Syracuse to land the Richmond (VA) playmaker.
RELATED: Recruiting News: Michigan football commit rises up recruiting ranks
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver is considered a four-star by the Composite. Brown is ranked as the 151st-best player and the 21st-ranked receiver in the 2026 cycle, according to the Composite
Brown has yet to take a visit to Michigan and has taken four visits to Penn State and three visits to Duke, per On3. There aren't any predictions in for where Brown may land, but looking at On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Nittany Lions currently have a 31.7% chance to landing the talented wide receiver.
Wide receiver has been a position Michigan has targeted since landing five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines signed three bigger receivers in the 2025 class and Michigan went out and landed two transfers from the portal. The maize and blue have four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile committed in the 2026 class and Michigan likely wants to add at least two more receivers to go with Pile. Brown would be a good player to add to the cycle with his size and skill.
