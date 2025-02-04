Michigan Football: Biff Poggi's role with the Wolverines in 2025 is revealed
News came in late Sunday night, via 247Sports' Alejandro Zuniga, that former Michigan football associate head coach Biff Poggi was back with the Wolverines in an official capacity. But at that point in time, it wasn't known what his role was going to be. However, according to Michigan's athletic department directory, Poggi is once again the associate head coach for the maize and blue.
RELATED: Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
Poggi was with Michigan in 2016 under Jim Harbaugh and came back from 2021-2022 before taking on the Charlotte head coaching position. Poggi was always known as Harbaugh's right hand man and helped shift the culture in Ann Arbor following the disasterous 2020 season. Michigan would go on to beat Ohio State in both seasons Poggi was around and win the Big Ten Championship.
Poggi was relieved of his duties at Charlotte after a challenging two seasons. He went 6-16 with the 49ers and was 3-7 to start the 2024 season before Charlotte parted ways with him. Poggi returned to Ann Arbor for the Northwestern game this past year and people began wondering if he would return to Michigan under Sherrone Moore.
Moore will now use Poggi in the same role Harbaugh used him. It will be interesting to see how Poggi's presence with the Wolverines in 2025 helps the maize and blue after a 8-5 season.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
2 Michigan Football players crack ESPN's 2025 way-too-early All-America Team
Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
Donovan Edwards dunks on Ohio State: 'They ain't getting no gold pants either'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7