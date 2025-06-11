Michigan Football: Nation's No. 1 running back headed to Ann Arbor for official visit
The Michigan Wolverines are set to welcome a five-star target to Ann Arbor this weekend. Savion Hiter, the nation's top running back prospect in the 2026 class, is headed to Michigan on the heels of his official visit to Ohio State.
Recruiting analysts view Michigan as one of the top contenders for Hiter, along with Ohio State and Tennessee. On3's Steve Wiltfong has indicated that Michigan and Tennessee are the top two at this point, but Hiter seemed to push back on that assessment in recent days.
For Michigan, there's no question that Hiter is a top priority in the 2026 class. After losing the recruiting battle for Javian Osborne to Notre Dame back in May, the Wolverines have pushed all their chips in on Hiter.
At 6-0, 200 pounds, Hiter is described as a guy who is physical enough to play between the tackles, but quick enough to make plays by getting to the outside. That combination of speed and power is why he's established himself as the most sought-after running back in the 2026 class, and Michigan is intent on doing whatever it can to sell him on the opportunity in Ann Arbor.
Perhaps the biggest thing working in Michigan's favor is the fact that the football program is built on the rushing attack. Head coach Sherrone Moore has continued Jim Harbaugh's smashmouth philosophy, intent on pounding the rock and bullying the opposition into submission. That's exactly the type of offense you want to be a part of if you're a young running back prospect looking to make a name for yourself at the next level.
With Hiter on campus this weekend, we'll see if the Michigan coaching staff can do enough to convince him that Ann Arbor is home.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan to host QB prospect with potential to become first-round NFL Draft pick
The waiting game begins as NCAA ruling looms over Michigan
For Michigan fans, beating Ohio State matters more than the College Football Playoff
Big Ten analysts predict Michigan Football's fate in 2025, and it's not great