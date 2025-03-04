Michigan Football's newest commit dominates at Under Armour Next camp
The Wolverines scored a big win on the recruiting trail last month, as four-star composite IOL Bear McWhorter announced he was committing to Michigan. The 6-4, 293 pound prospect out of Georgia chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina, and Florida.
Prior to announcing his commitment to Michigan, McWhorter participated in the Under Armour Next Camp in Atlanta back in February, where he put on an impressive showing. By all accounts, the Michigan commit was absolutely dominant in drills, and the video below backs that up.
As of now, Michigan's 2026 recruiting class consists of three commits - including Brody Jennings (CB), Jaylen Pile (WR), and McWhorter (IOL). According to 247Sports, that class currently ranks No. 42 nationally. Obviously there's still plenty of time left in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and there's a high probability that head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff will assemble another highly ranked class after signing the No. 6 class nationally in 2025.
