Michigan Football offers scholarship to son of former NFL great
Top 300 wide receiver Daylen Sharper is a highly sought after prospect in the 2026 class. Hailing from the state of Arizona, he has a bevy of offers from many of the top schools in the country. Sharper recently visited Michigan, and despite the massive difference in weather, came away impressed with Michigan, it's facilities and the coaching staff.
Sharper is the son of former NFL safety Darren Sharper.
By all accounts, Sharper seems to be a solid young athlete with room to grow. On the field he uses his 6-foot-3 175-pound frame to jump over smaller defenders and has an elite catch radius. As Michigan continues to try and build a stable of big, bodied receivers for Bryce Underwood to target, Sharper will likely become a priority target. With his senior season ahead of him he could see a bump in his ranking as well, making it critical for Michigan to begin establishing a relationship.
Currently in-state schools Arizona and Arizona State sit at one and two as the favored schools in this recruitment. If Michigan wants to get serious, they could be contenders quite easily in this one.
