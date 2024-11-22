Underwood effect: Michigan Football projected to flip high four-star WR
Michigan secured the commitment of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood on Thursday night. Underwood announced he would indeed flip his commitment from LSU and stay home and play for the Wolverines.
Once he announced the flip, there would be a clear domino effect to follow. IMG linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng announced he wouldn't be visiting Texas any longer this weekend. While that doesn't guarantee a Michigan win in his recruitment, it's starting to sound more hopeful for the Wolverines.
But in other news, Steve Wiltfong of On3 announced a major flip prediction. He predicts Michigan to flip LSU wide receiver Derek Meadows.
Meadows, the Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman product is a high four-star recruit. Meadows is the 119th-ranked prospect per the 247Sports' Composite but he is the 46th-ranked recruit by 247Sports itself. Not only would he be a massive land, but he would bring ideal size to the Wolverines' receiving corps. Meadows is massive standing at 6-foot-6, 205-pounds.
Michigan already has four-star Andrew Marsh and Jacob Washington, along with three-star Jamar Browder in the fold. All four stand taller than 6-foot and Michigan is clearly searching for more big-bodied receivers to pair with Underwood.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
WATCH: Bryce Underwood launches 'Hometown Hero' Michigan commitment video
Three keys to Michigan Football defeating Northwestern