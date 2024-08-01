Michigan predicted to land elite 2026 Florida running back
Michigan currently has a pair of four-star commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Quarterback Brady Hart and defensive back Brody Jennings. The Wolverines '25 recruiting class is coming together nicely, but are more good things in store for Michigan on the '26 trail?
Recently, the Wolverines received a prediction to land 2026 four-star running back Javian Mallory. On3's EJ Holland placed the prediction. Mallory plays football in Dusty May's old stomping grounds: Boca Raton (FL). The West Baco Raton running back is one of the better backs in the 2026 cycle. Mallory is ranked No. 186 overall and the No. 14 running back in the cycle, according to the Composite.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back currently holds 36 offers per 247Sports. He has fantastic offers from teams such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and USC, among others.
According to 247Sports, Mallory is also a track star. He was a district qualifier in both the 100-meter and 200-meter during his freshman year. You can watch his highlights here.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football freshmen, transfer jersey numbers revealed for 2024
Will Michigan 'tailor the offense' around Donovan Edwards' skillset?
Wink Martindale, Michigan keeping "pillars" of No. 1 defense in place