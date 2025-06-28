Michigan Football predicted to land elite 5-star defender
Things are really heating up for the Michigan Wolverines on the recruiting trail as the summer progresses. Now with 17 commitments, Michigan's 2026 recruiting class is knocking on the door of another top 10 finish, currently sitting at No. 11 nationally according to On3.
There are still some massive recruits remaining on Michigan's radar, and it looks like the Wolverines are due for more good news in the coming weeks. On Saturday, On3 recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction for Michigan to land five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows.
Meadows is a 6-7, 225-pound prospect out of Washington D.C. and is rated as the No. 6 edge prospect in the nation. He's also rated as the No. 36 overall prospect in the nation according to On3.
Although major programs like Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, and LSU are all in the mix, Meadows appears to be trending toward Michigan. And if the Wolverines do land Meadows, along with some of the other top targets on their wish list, this could end up being a class that finishes within the top five nationally before it's all said and done.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN: Michigan running back has one of the most unbreakable college football records
Incoming Michigan transfer says the goal is a National Championship
Michigan's 4-star QB commit rated among the best in the country
Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season