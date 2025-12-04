Michigan football loses four-star WR during the Early Signing period
Michigan football lost its first commitment of the 2026 class during the Early Signing period. Four-star Mansfield (TX) WR Zion Robinson has flipped his commitment from the Wolverines to Stanford.
RELATED: Michigan early signing day tracker: Every player coming to the program in 2026
On Wednesday, Robinson announced on social media that he was postponing his signing until further notice. It was a bad sign for Michigan and we now know why. The Cardinals came into the picture and likely offered a lucrative NIL package to get Robinson.
Michigan is now looking at Georgia WR commit Brady Marchese. The Wolverines were in the hunt for the four-star WR this summer, but Marchese kept true to the Bulldogs. Now that Robinson is officially out, Michigan is trending more and more in favor of flipping Marchese ahead of his Thursday signing.
Here is a further look into what Michigan is missing out on with Robinson.
Vitals
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 180 pounds
- Hometown: Mansfield (TX)
Overall rankings
- 247Sports Composite: 4-star, No. 182 overall and No. 30 WR
- Rivals: 3-star, No. 94 WR
- 247Sports: 4-star, No. 139 overall and No. 19 WR
- ESPN: 4-star, No. 124 overall and No. 16 WR
Scouting report
Tall outside target pushing 6-foot-3 with excellent multi-sport athletic context in basketball and track and field. More polished pass catchers are out there, but very few boast this combination of above-the-rim hardwood context, a state championship high jump gold medal, and corresponding high-level athleticism in pads. Frame and explosion foster contested-catch dominance. Displays sneaky run-after-catch effectiveness relative to frame and straight-line top-end gear. Shows adequate acceleration that times requires a build-up runway, but leads to breakaway long speed. Still developing hands consistency and route technique, but showed encouraging signs during junior season and Spring 2025 elite camp evaluation. A particularly high-ceiling outside receiver prospect who could become an impact player in college with long-term pro potential.
