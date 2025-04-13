Michigan football predicted to lose in-state lineman to rival school
The Michigan Wolverines have been getting some to-tier recruits on campus in recent weeks, but the Wolverines haven't been able to close with many -- yet. Michigan has just three commitments in its 2026 recruiting class, and it appears the maize and blue could be on the verge of losing a top in-state offensive lineman.
247Sports' Allen Trieu placed a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Notre Dame landing offensive lineman Gregory Patrick. The Portage (MI) Portage Northern prospect has had plenty of interest in Michigan, but it appears he could be heading to South Bend. The On3's RPM has the Irish with an 84.4% chance of landing Patrick, as well.
Not only is Patrick an in-state player, but he's one of the top linemen in the country. According to the Composite, the four-star prospect is the 174th-ranked player in the country, and the No. 16 interior linemen in the cycle.
Patrick currently has four official visits scheduled. He will visit Penn State (May 30), Michigan State (June 6), Notre Dame (June 13), and Michigan (June 20). If he doesn't make a decision before his Michigan official, the Wolverines could make a major move to get back in front of his recruitment.
The Wolverines have one offensive lineman committed so far, and that's Georgia native Bear McWhorter.
