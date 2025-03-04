Report: Michigan football is a 'team to watch' for another 5-star quarterback
The Wolverines got their man in the 2025 cycle when five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood de-committed from LSU to come home and sign with Michigan. But most top programs want to sign a top-end quarterback every cycle. The maize and blue appear to have two real options.
According to Rivals' National Analysts Adam Gorney and Sam Spiegelman, Michigan is a team to watch when it comes to '26 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.
"Four programs are standing out most in Lyons’ recruitment with USC, Oregon, BYU and Michigan leading the way. The Trojans remain involved even after they flipped four-star QB Jonas Williams (since Lyons will be taking a one-year Mormon mission) but the Wolverines could be the team to watch. He loved a visit to Ann Arbor when his brother, Walker, was going through the recruiting process and they’re surging as a real consideration."
Lyons, the Folsom (CA) product, is one of the top players in all of the 2026 class. According to the Composite, the 6-3 gunslinger is ranked as the 14th best player and the fourth-ranked quarterback in the class. USC was the clear favorite here, but once the Trojans landed their Jonas Williams, Lyons is starting to look around. Obviously, Underwood being in Ann Arbor won't help, but the goal is for Underwood to play three years before heading to the NFL. Lyons could be the next man up in Ann Arbor.
But Lyons isn't the only option. Former Florida State commit Brady Smigiel has serious interest in Michigan since de-committing from the Seminoles. He has scheduled two visits to Ann Arbor and Michigan could be the leader in that recruitment. Smigiel is a five-star according to Rivals.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruiting: Michigan football lands prediction to land top prospect in Montana
REPORT: Michigan football a 'darkhorse' for nation's top prospect
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7