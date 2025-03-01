Report: Five-star QB sets official visit to see Michigan Football
According to multiple reports, Michigan football has locked in an official visit with Rivals' five-star quarterback, Brady Smigiel. The Newbury Park (CA) quarterback is one of the top signal callers in the 2026 class and he already set an unofficial visit to see the Wolverines and that's for the spring game on April 19.
Smigiel announced four visits he will be taking starting in early March. Smigiel will look at Washington (March 8), before heading to South Carolina (March 27), then heading back West to see UCLA (April 3), before finishing things up in Ann Arbor. Following his spring trips, he has now locked in official visits with Washington and Michigan.
In a recent interview, Smigiel said relationships were his top priority in the recruiting department. He noted that Florida State was initially his school of choice due to things not working out with Michigan and Kirk Campbell. But with Campbell out and Chip Lindsey in as offensive coordinator, Smigiel said he has a great relationship with the former North Carolina offensive coordinator.
“We loved it in Ann Arbor. We really just liked the tradition over there. Just everything about Ann Arbor we really loved,” Smigiel said. “And I have a really good relationship with coach Lindsey over there — he was at North Carolina. So right when he got that job at Michigan, I was one of the first calls. So just to be able to rekindle that relationship with coach Moore, and I plan on visiting there end of March.”
Michigan currently has three commitments for 2026 after Bear McWhorter committed on Friday.
