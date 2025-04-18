Michigan football to get official visit from coveted offensive lineman with Texas ties
Following a home visit with Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome, four-star offensive lineman John Turntine III has scheduled an official visit with the Wolverines, according to reports. After swinging and missing with the top-ranked player in the 2026 cycle -- offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell -- the Wolverines are trying to get in a good place with Turntine III.
The Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley lineman has long been seen as a Texas lean, but Michigan is doing enough to draw his interest. The Longhorns have a 98.1% chance of landing the coveted lineman, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine. There are also two Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Texas to land Turntine III.
Turntine III is considered the 31st-ranked player in the 2026 cycle, per the Composite. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman is also the third-ranked interior lineman in the country.
According to On3, Turntine III has been to Texas' campus seven times, SMU twice, and once to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Michigan. He was last in Ann Arbor on March 29 for an unofficial visit.
Here is a scouting report from 247Sports:
Big-bodied offensive lineman who could potentially provide roster flexibility and multi-positional value. Tackle experience with the length to play outside, but the mass and play style of an interior mauler. Mixed testing data are not as much concern given outstanding functional athleticism in pads. Absolute bull as a puller. Displays excellent foot quickness and get-off twitch. Sophomore season revealed better pass-blocking context than most of the other linemen in the 2026 cycle. Owns strong multi-sport context with a 48-11 sophomore shot put and a 141-2 freshman discus. Sudden power manifests in pads. Still honing technique in hand placement consistency, as well as balance / body control. Ultimate positional home is TBD, but likely the type of OL prospect who could fit inside or outside. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year difference maker with long-term NFL Draft upside.- Gabe Brooks (247Sports)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Things to watch during the Wolverines' Spring Game on Saturday
2 Michigan football players make top-150 list heading into the 2025 season
Michigan basketball falls in way-too-early top 25 after landing massive transfer haul
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7