Michigan Football: Things to watch during the Wolverines' Spring Game on Saturday
Michigan football is set to play its Spring Game on Saturday in front of fans who chose to attend. Due to teams tampering, among other reasons, Michigan is pushing back the game being televised on The Big Ten Network to April 27.
Michigan Wolverines On SI will be attending the game, and here are some of the things we will be watching as Michigan plays a four-quarter football game.
How do the quarterbacks look
Let's start with the obvious one: the quarterbacks. Michigan currently has two scholarship quarterbacks available with Mikey Keene out this spring and Davis Warren healing from the ReliaQuest Bowl injury. Incoming freshman Chase Herbstreit isn't on campus yet, either.
All eyes will be rightfully on Bryce Underwood. The five-star, top-ranked player in the 2025 class will be throwing live footballs on Saturday. While it's not a true game setting and the quarterbacks won't be sacked, it will be interesting to see how Underwood delivers the ball to his playmakers, and to see how the timing is between him and his receivers.
Then there is sophomore Jadyn Davis. The former four-star played one snap last season which was a handoff to Tavierre Dunlap that went the distance. Davis has worked on his mechanics -- having a wind-up release. It will be interesting to see how his throwing motion looks and to see how confident he is with having Underwood in the fold. Depending on how Davis plays on Saturday, could make a difference in whether Michigan pursues the transfer portal to find a quarterback.
Which wide receivers step up?
As Michigan fans know, the spring game doesn't always mean whoever shines on Saturday will make a large impact during the season -- Peyton O'Leary, a couple of times, starred in the spring game. But Wolverine fans also know the wide receivers were constantly covered up last season and couldn't create separation.
With Underwood, and an improved Davis, throwing the football in an offense that preaches it will throw more in 2025 -- which receivers step up? Coaches and players have sung the praises of Donaven McCulley. Will the former Hoosier make some nice catches? How do the two early enrolle freshmen look? Jamar Browder has made some nice catches this spring, and Andrew Marsh was highly ranked coming in.
Both Semaj Morgan and Fred Moore are expected to take a leap in 2025. It will be interesting to see how they both perform, along with guys like O'Leary, Channing Goodwin, I'Marion Stewart, and Kendrick Bell.
Can the offensive line hold its ground against the D-line?
With the game being a draft, Michigan's starting offensive line won't be playing with one another, and both teams will be a thrown-together line. Offensive line coach Grant Newsome feels like there are six-to-seven linemen who are competing for a starting job.
The Wolverines' identity from 2021-2023 was running the football behind a nasty line. If Michigan fans are going to feel good about the offense in 2025, it won't be just because of Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines need good offensive play -- run blocking and pass protection.
The Michigan defensive line should be a strength of the Wolverines' defense. With incoming transfers Tre Williams and Damon Payne Jr. to go along with Rayshaun Benny, and others, the Wolverines' D-line has been ahead of the curve. Guys like Evan Link, Nathan Efobi, Brady Norton, and five-star freshman Andrew Babalola will be closely watched.
Does Shamari Earls look the part?
After losing Will Johnson and Aamir Hall, Michigan has to replace some depth and starter(s) in the secondary. Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill are the expected starters at corner, but four-star freshman Shamari Earls could be a factor early. Weaing the famous No. 2 jersey, Earls has the look of Johnson.
Going up against Underwood or Davis -- whoever throws against him -- it will be interesting to see how Earls responds to the college level. He missed his senior year due to an injury, so this will be the first live action he's had.
There is no doubt Michigan will need more corners to step up, and Earls could be one of those guys during his freshman year.
