Michigan Football: Brother of Big Ten great sets visit to see the Wolverines
Jaxx DeJean, brother of former Iowa Hawkeyes Cooper DeJean, has set three visits for the spring -- one to Michigan. The Wolverines will get a visit from the highly sought-after athlete on March 29. DeJean will also visit Iowa on March 8 and Missouri on March 15.
DeJean is a 2027 prospect but he's going to be one of the top prospects in the cycle. The 247Sports Composite already has DeJean as a five-star prospect and the 28th-ranked recruit overall. The brother of a Super Bowl champion -- Philadelphia Eagles -- is listed as an athlete on 247Sports. He is listed at 6-6, 205 pounds.
To the surprise of none, DeJean has already visited Iowa three times and the Hawkeyes are the likely leader in recruitment of DeJean. He has visited Kansas State twice as well. But being a whole cycle away, Michigan can do plenty to entice DeJean to come to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are cooking with NIL and Michigan is loading up in the recruiting side of things. Sherrone Moore landed the sixth-overall class last cycle and Michigan is in contention for some elite talent in 2026.
If Michigan has a good season this year on the field, there's reason to believe Moore will continue recruiting at an elite rate, which could bring players like DeJean to Ann Arbor in 2027.
