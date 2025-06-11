Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football: Wolverines beat out Notre Dame for 4-star defender

The Michigan Wolverines added their 9th commitment to the 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday.

The Wolverines made another addition to the 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday, landing the commitment of defensive lineman Alister Vallejo. The 6-3, 310-pound DL out of Texas is listed as a three-star on On3 and a four-star on 247Sports, but regardless of his rating, it's clear that some of the top programs saw value in him as a prospect.

On3 lists Vallejo as the No. 62 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 51 DL in the nation for the 2026 class. He held 11 total offers, including offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Houston.

With the addition of Vallejo, Michigan now has nine commitments in the 2026 class, a class that ranks No. 31 in the nation according to 247Sports and No. 15 in the nation according to On3.

