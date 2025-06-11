Michigan Football: Wolverines beat out Notre Dame for 4-star defender
The Wolverines made another addition to the 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday, landing the commitment of defensive lineman Alister Vallejo. The 6-3, 310-pound DL out of Texas is listed as a three-star on On3 and a four-star on 247Sports, but regardless of his rating, it's clear that some of the top programs saw value in him as a prospect.
On3 lists Vallejo as the No. 62 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 51 DL in the nation for the 2026 class. He held 11 total offers, including offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Houston.
With the addition of Vallejo, Michigan now has nine commitments in the 2026 class, a class that ranks No. 31 in the nation according to 247Sports and No. 15 in the nation according to On3.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan to host QB prospect with potential to become first-round NFL Draft pick
The waiting game begins as NCAA ruling looms over Michigan
For Michigan fans, beating Ohio State matters more than the College Football Playoff
Big Ten analysts predict Michigan Football's fate in 2025, and it's not great