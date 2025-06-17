Michigan Football: Wolverines drop in latest On3 recruiting rankings
Despite some solid additions to the 2026 class over the last week, Michigan has dropped in On3's latest team recruiting rankings.
Heading into June, Michigan came in at No. 18 in the On3 team rankings for the 2026 recruiting class. Halfway through the month, Michigan now sits just outside of the top 20 at No. 21.
Here's a look at On3's top 25 in the most recent 2026 team recruiting rankings:
- USC
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Miami
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Texas
- UCLA
- Florida State
- Oklahoma
- Washington
- Ole Miss
- Michigan
- SMU
- Rutgers
- Illinois
- Arkansas
As of this writing, Michigan's 2026 recruiting class consists of 10 commitments.
- Brady Smigiel, 4-star QB
- Matt Ludwig, 4-star TE
- McHale Blade, 4-star EDGE
- Brody Jennings, 4-star CB
- Allister Vallejo, 4-star DL
- Mason Bonner, 3-star TE
- Bear McWhorter, 3-star IOL
- Tariq Boney, 3-star EDGE
- Jaylen Pile, 3-star WR
- Colton Dermer, LS
Michigan may have slipped in the latest rankings, but that doesn't mean the Wolverines are struggling on the recruiting trail. In fact, Michigan appears to be headed toward signing another top 10 recruiting class nationally. Some of the bigger targets, including five-star RB Savion Hiter, have yet to announce their decision, but things seem to be trending toward Michigan. The Wolverines also recently received projections to land two four-star prospects, wide receiver Travis Johnson and safety Andre Clarke.
If head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff can close the deal with some of their top targets on the board, Michigan's 2026 class will finish among the best in the nation once again.
