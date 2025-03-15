Michigan hoops commit balls out at the Breslin Center
Michigan basketball signee Trey McKenny had an impressive week, despite his semifinal loss in East Lansing. McKenney was named Mr. Basketball in Michigan, an honor awarded to the state's top high school player. He showcased why he deserved the prestigious title during a loss to East Lansing High School in the MHSAA semifinals. He scored 21 of his team's 44 points and battled until the very end in a determined effort to lead Orchard Lake St. Mary's to victory.
Unfortunately, McKenney as his team couldn't overcome a slow start, and with East Lansing essentially playing a home game at the Breslin Center, OLSM came up short.
After the season ending loss, McKenney will turn his attention to preparation for his transition to the University of Michigan. There's no doubt that head coach Dusty May is ecstatic to have the talented five-star guard heading to Ann Arbor. It's been a while since Michigan landed a McDonald's All-American, and McKenney figures to become an immediate contributor in year 1.
The Wolverines will look to build on the momentum created during the 2024-25 season, and a recruiting talent like McKenney will make it a little easier for Coach May and his staff to do just that.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wink Martindale compares S Mason Curtis to former Michigan football All-American
Recruiting: 5-star QB includes Michigan football in final 4
Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7