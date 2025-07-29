Michigan, Michigan State basketball battle is brewing for two top 2026 prospects
Dusty May and Tom Izzo are about to go head-to-head for two elite basketball prospects in the 2026 class. Currently, the Wolverines have 7-foot-3 center Marcus Moller committed in the class, but Michigan will look to add several more prospects to the board.
According to Rivals' Jamie Shaw, both the Wolverines and Spartans are after four-star guard Jasiah Jervis and four-star forward Quinn Costello.
Jervis, a 6-foot-4 guard out of New York, is ranked as the No. 63 player in the 2026 class and the No. 10 SG, per 247Sports Composite. According to Shaw, both Michigan State and NC State were the clear leaders in Jervis' recruitment. But since the Peach Jam, in which he averaged over 16 points, both Michigan and Florida have offered and shown serious interest. While the Spartans and Wolfpack remain viable contenders, Shaw says to watch both the Wolverines and Gators down the stretch.
But Jervis isn't the only one both Michigan and MSU are after. According to Shaw, both teams are in the hunt for the 6-foot-10 forward, Quinn Costello. The Boston product is ranked as the nation's 95th-best player and the No. 14 PF in the 2026 class, per the Composite. Costello is coming off of a good showing at the NBPA Top 100 camp, and teams ahve been showing interest. Shaw says the three teams to watch in his recruitment are Michigan, Michigan State, and Purdue.
The Wolverines and Spartans will see each other twice this season on the hardwood, but both May and Izzo will continue to battle it out on the recruiting front.
