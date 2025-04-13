Wolverine Digest

Michigan quickly rising for No. 1 QB recruit in 2027 class

The Wolverines are in good shape early on in the recruitment of the best quarterback in the 2027 class

Jerred Johnson

A Michigan Wolverines player holds their helmet Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Things have been quiet for the Michigan football program on the recruiting trail lately, but that doesn't mean things aren't happening behind the scenes. Last weekend, the top-rated quarterback in the 2027 class, Kavian Bryant, visited Ann Arbor and it sounds like Sherrone Moore and his staff knocked it out of the park. In fact, On3 recruiting now gives Michigan a 50 percent chance of securing Bryant's services. Bryant is already excited to come back this summer.

"I would say Michigan is in my top 10 right now. I like their tradition of winning. They have great history. the staff was pretty cool. I had a good time out there."

#1 rated 2027 QB Kavian Bryant

With another 2027 quarterback target, Trae Taylor, set to commit on May 1st and trending away from the Wolverines, securing a positive prediction in Bryant's recruitment is a breath of fresh air for the Michigan staff. In fact, some analysts believe that the Wolverines are losing the battle for Taylor because they are biding their time and pursuing other top-level quarterbacks such as Bryant.

It is very apparent that Moore is taking a wait and see approach to the '27 quarterback recruiting situation. They are not rushing to sign anyone and are entertaining multiple talented gunslingers in pursuit of the perfect fit. They have a strong belief that their new offensive identity will capture the attention of these young talented arms. There's obviously plenty of time to get the 2027 recruiting class sorted out, but starting off in a favorable position for a talent like Bryant does make things a bit easier.

