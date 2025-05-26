Michigan ramps up efforts to flip elite LSU commit who "loves Michigan"
Michigan has turned up the heat in all facets of its recruiting efforts over the last two weeks. That increased focus has resulted in two commitments thus far and more could be on the way. The Wolverines have emerged as villains on the recruiting trail as they are turning their efforts toward flipping elite recruits away from rivals as they look to build their 2026 class into another top ten haul.
One of those commits they are targeting is currently committed to a school that may still be stinging from the last time the Wolverines rolled into town and left with one of their recruits. In one of the biggest flips in college football history, Michigan reclaimed generational talent and number one overall recruit Bryce Underwood from LSU. That has to be one of the biggest commitments and recruiting wins in Michigan history. Now the Wolverine staff has their eye on a top 60-ranked LSU cornerback commit, and it looks like they may be gaining momentum.
Cornerbacks coach Lamar Morgan recently flew out to California to meet with coveted cornerback Havon Finney, Jr and his family. The family has conceded that Finney, Jr does in fact "love Michigan". Many analysts were shocked when Havon moved up his commitment date and picked LSU. This feels like a battle that Michigan can win if they continue to build a relationship with the young man and his family. Anytime the family of a recruit feels comfortable enough to say their son loves your school you have to feel like you are in a pretty good spot.
