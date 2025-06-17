Michigan receives two more predictions to land elite 4-star defender
The Wolverines have received two more predictions to land four-star safety Andre Clarke. Rated as the No. 17 overall safety in the nation according to On3, Clarke was in Ann Arbor over the weekend for his official visit and indicated that Michigan was sitting at No. 1 on his list.
“They are definitely up there. Probably No. 1. I can see myself playing there and being there,” Clarke told On3.
Here's some of the scouting report on Clarke, via 247Sports' Clint Brewster:
"Clarke is a premier level playmaker in the defensive secondary with the ability to play both cornerback and safety. Very desirable combination of instincts, athleticism, and tackling ability. Clarke can mirror and match receivers in coverage but also play center field safety and read the quarterback with great timing and leaping ability on passes downfield. Plays heady and aware of down and distance in the passing game but can also come up and lay explosive hits on ball carriers. Clarke is more thin-framed but shows more strength and toughness than his size insists. Clarke's playmaking ability and coverage chops project him to a mid to early round NFL draft choice projection."
