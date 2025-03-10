Wolverine Digest

Michigan Recruiting: Nations No. 1 QB locks in visit with the Wolverines

The number one overall quarterback prospect for 2027 is currently favored to go to Michigan with hometown school LSU battling against the maize and blue

Jerred Johnson

Dec 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach football Sherrone Moore and quarterback commit Bryce Underwood talk in the first half of a basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
It seems like just yesterday the Michigan Wolverines and LSU Tigers locked horns in a battle for the top-rated quarterback of the recruiting cycle. That one ended up with generational talent Bryce Underwood switching his purple and yellow LSU colors for the winged helmet of the University of Michigan. We could soon be seeing a round two of that heavyweight clash. 2027 top rated quarterback, and number two overall rated player, Elijah Haven has made it well known that he is high on Michigan. On3's EJ Holland reported that Haven is "locked in" for a spring visit and has been building solid relationships with the U of M coaching staff.

Haven and his parents have already been to the Big House once and looked like they enjoyed their visit to Ann Arbor. With Michigan landing Underwood in the 2025 class, and trending to land top three talent and 5-star signal caller Ryder Lyons in the 2026 class, it would be a phenomenal run of quarterback recruits if the Wolverines could land Haven in 2027. Teams that are consistent in landing top tier quarterback recruits year after year are the same teams in the college football playoff race every year.

It always feel very premature discussing recruiting two classes out, but the quarterback position is much different. Landing a premier quarterback recruit early in the process can boost a class tremendously. Other high level skill players want to know who is going to be distributing them the ball, and just like on the field, those quarterback recruits tend to lead their recruiting class in reaching out to other talent.

It remains to be seen if Michigan can snatch another championship caliber gunslinger from the Tigers jaws, but what a great gain that would be.

