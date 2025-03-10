Michigan Recruiting: Nations No. 1 QB locks in visit with the Wolverines
It seems like just yesterday the Michigan Wolverines and LSU Tigers locked horns in a battle for the top-rated quarterback of the recruiting cycle. That one ended up with generational talent Bryce Underwood switching his purple and yellow LSU colors for the winged helmet of the University of Michigan. We could soon be seeing a round two of that heavyweight clash. 2027 top rated quarterback, and number two overall rated player, Elijah Haven has made it well known that he is high on Michigan. On3's EJ Holland reported that Haven is "locked in" for a spring visit and has been building solid relationships with the U of M coaching staff.
Haven and his parents have already been to the Big House once and looked like they enjoyed their visit to Ann Arbor. With Michigan landing Underwood in the 2025 class, and trending to land top three talent and 5-star signal caller Ryder Lyons in the 2026 class, it would be a phenomenal run of quarterback recruits if the Wolverines could land Haven in 2027. Teams that are consistent in landing top tier quarterback recruits year after year are the same teams in the college football playoff race every year.
It always feel very premature discussing recruiting two classes out, but the quarterback position is much different. Landing a premier quarterback recruit early in the process can boost a class tremendously. Other high level skill players want to know who is going to be distributing them the ball, and just like on the field, those quarterback recruits tend to lead their recruiting class in reaching out to other talent.
It remains to be seen if Michigan can snatch another championship caliber gunslinger from the Tigers jaws, but what a great gain that would be.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
One incoming Michigan football transfer in major spotlight in 2025
National analyst predicts 5-star quarterback to Michigan football
Michigan Football: ESPN names two things to watch this spring on the new-look Wolverines
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7