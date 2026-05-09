Michigan Secures Another Defensive End Commitment In The 2027 Class

One of the most coveted prospects in the Midwest has made his declaration known. Hailing from a hot spot that is ripe for the reigning national champions to pounce, Michigan pulls the rug out from under Indiana and gets a commitment from four-star Jayce Brewer of Franklin Central.

Weighing in at 6'5'' and 240 pounds, Brewer has a build that is ready to play now. He's dabbled on offense as a tight end too, but is projected to be a pass rusher in college. Bryan Ault of Prep Redzone believes he could be in the running for player of the year in the state of Indiana as a senior.

Brewer joins Recarder Kitchen along the trenches and is new defensive line coach Larry Black's first relevant commitment. In high school, Brewer has not put up monster sack numbers yet, but his goal is to accumulate 10 sacks in his last season. Can Brewer pull that off, then he will jump up in the rankings and become an even more prized recruit.

Who could be next?

Turning the page to Michigan's next possible commit, could be a receiver for Kamden Lopati to throw to. Quentin Burrell is being discussed, but they have to find a way to keep Dakota Guerrant at home first. Surprisingly, he's only the highest rated recruit on Michigan's board thus far, but it's relatively early in the recruiting cycle.

Breaking down Michigan's remaining needs includes some tight ends. Anthony Cartwright III and Christian Hanshaw could fill those demands. A center to develop on the line would be insurance for Jake Guarnera. The Wolverines already have two interior players locked up and are in the hunt for Lincoln Mageo as well.

Defensively, they should target linebackers. Brayden Watson is on their radar. Not knowing what the transfer portal will be like a year from now and the cautious approach they seem to be taking with this class means that they are not going to panic yet.

Kyle Whittingham's classes were never top 10, but they better be at Michigan with all the supplies he has at his advantage. 2023 was his best class at Utah this decade. Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh were constantly hovering around the top 15 and were vying for the top three or so in the Big Ten. The good news is that he kept Bryce Underwood, Savion Hiter, Andrew Marsh and most of the core from the transfer portal, despite the sudden coaching change.