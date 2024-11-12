Recruiting: Michigan, Texas locked in battle for high 4-star cornerback
The 2025 recruiting cycle has reached a fever-pitch as programs across the country look to put the finishing touches on their haul of high school prospects prior to the December signing period.
Michigan has had a run of success on the trail of late, but head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are still battling for several recruits down the stretch.
One of the highest-rated prospects the Wolverines are pursuing is four-star Tampa (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch cornerback Graceson Littleton, who recently decommitted from Clemson. The 6-foot, 180-pounder visited Ann Arbor on Nov. 2, and the Wolverines picked up several predictions from recruiting analysts to land the four-star corner.
However, following a subsequent visit to Austin, Texas this past weekend, several more predictions have come in for Littleton to land with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.
Littleton would be a major addition to Michigan's class, especially considering the fact that the Wolverines are in danger of losing their current highest-rated defensive back commit, four-star Ivan Taylor, to a flip to Alabama. Littleton is considered the No. 75 overall prospect, No. 9 cornerback and No. 11 player from the state of Florida in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.
With Dec. 4th's National Signing Day less than a month away, Littleton's recruitment will be one to keep an eye on for fans of the Wolverines and Longhorns.
