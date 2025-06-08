Bryce Underwood wins prestigious Detroit Athletic Club Athlete of the Year award
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood was an early enrollee at Michigan, but he is still cleaning up high school awards. He was recently selected as the Detroit Athletic Club Athlete of the Year for the state of Michigan. The award was given to him on June 2nd. He beat out a variety of male and female athletes from various sports. One of his main competitors will be a classmate at the University of Michigan. Five-star hoops recruit Trey McKenney, who signed with Dusty May and the Wolverine hoops program, was also a finalist for the award.
Underwood was the number one-ranked football recruit in the nation and is widely expected to be the starter under center for Michigan. He performed well during the Spring Game, and an injury to transfer quarterback Mikey Keene opened the door for him to snatch the QB1 spot. A tall athletic quarterback with the ability to run and throw deep, Underwood comes to Ann Arbor with high expectations. The Wolverine fanbase was re-energized by his commitment after a somewhat disappointing eight-win 2024 campaign.
With a stout running game consisting of Jordan Marshall and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, Underwood will not be expected to go out and win games with his arm. He will be able to lean on his running backs and be given easy looks to learn the speed of the college game. On the other side of the ball, the Wolverines have a potential top 5 defense that will keep the team in any game this year. High expectations for a not-yet-18-year-old kid, but he appears to have all the tools needed to meet those expectations.
