Recruiting: Michigan Football QB commit Brady Hart putting up crazy numbers in 2024
While a final decision is looming for Michigan football on who the starting quarterback will be in 2024, the future at the position looks bright for the Wolverines.
Michigan landed four-star signal-caller Jadyn Davis in last year's recruiting class, and he is in Ann Arbor set for his freshman season. The Wolverines also have commitments from 2025 four-star Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith and 2026 four-star Cocoa (Fla.) QB Brady Hart, each of whom ranks inside the top 160 players in their respective classes.
Entering his high school junior season, Hart is off to an outstanding start. Two weekends ago, the Florida native led Cocoa to a preseason victory over Satelite Beach, throwing for 240 yards and five touchdowns before exiting in the second quarter of a 71-0 victory. This past weekend, in Cocoa's regular season opener, Hart completed 15-of-18 pass attempts for 270 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-10 win over Titusville.
It will be two more years before Hart brings his talents to Ann Arbor, but it's safe to say Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell are happy to have the young gunslinger in the fold. As a sophomore in 2023, Hart led Cocoa to a 14-1 record anf a Florida 2S state championship as a first year starter. He completed 288-of-437 pass attempts (65.9%) for 3,759 yards and 41 touchdowns against 11 interceptions (per 247Sports).
Hart, who committed to Michigan back on June 18, is considered the No. 93 overall prospect, No. 7 quarterback and No. 15 player from the state of Florida in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder has garnered nearly 30 scholarship offers during his recruitment, with Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Oregon and Ohio State all showing interest.
Highlights from Hart's performance this past weekend for Cocoa High School can be viewed below:
