Recruiting: Michigan football is still trending to flip Big Ten commit
Outside of the Michigan run game or the Wolverines' ferocious pass rush, the one area Michigan has had consistent play in none other than the kicker position. The Wolverines won some games from the leg of Jake Moody, then James Turner was steady, and now Michigan has one of the best kickers in the nation in Arkansas State transfer Dominic Zvada. The Wolverines pride themselves on having a kicker and Michigan is hoping to add to its specialist group in 2025.
The Iowa Hawkeyes have the top-ranked kicker committed to them in the '25 class, per Kohls' Kicker Ratings. Scott Starzky, The Woodlands (TX) prospect, is listed as a three-star recruit and somebody the majority of the national schools would like to get to be their kicker of the future. He committed to the Hawkeyes back in the middle of July, but the Wolverines have been slowly trending toward the top.
On3's EJ Holland made a flip prediction in favor of Michigan back in late September and the Wolverines appear to be trending more and more for Starzyk. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines now have a 92.1% chance of landing the highly-rated kicker.
Starzyk took a visit to Ann Arbor back on September 21 and that was the last visit he has taken which also signals good things for Michigan. The Wolverines currently have the 15th-ranked class in the '25 cycle and Michigan is sitting at 16 commitments.
