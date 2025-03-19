Recruiting service doubles down on idea of Michigan football landing five-star QB in 2026
It's hard to pinpoint where Folsom (CA) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons might end up going when it's all said and done, but there are a few schools that are toward the top of his list. Lyons, a one-time USC lean, is also considering Oregon, BYU, and Michigan, among others. But after the Trojans flipped Jonas Wiliams into their '26 recruiting class, the tide might have started to shift toward Michigan. Rivals' recruiting analyst's Adam Gorney and Sam Spiegelman made predictions for Lyons to end up with the Wolverines back in the beginning of March.
While that was an official 'Forecast' prediction, it was their best guess of where Lyons would end up. Recently, Gorney made yet another prediction in favor of the Wolverines landing the talented five-star signal caller.
Ryder Lyons is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2026 class both on and off the field and his recruitment has taken some interesting turns recently.
Once considered a near USC lock, that all changed once four-star QB Jonas Williams flipped his pledge from Oregon to the Trojans. USC is still being considered by Lyons (the location, playing for Lincoln Riley and his brother plays there are all factors) but now Oregon, Michigan and BYU are the other three frontrunners
....
Lyons has a ton of confidence and swagger and might pick BYU in a shocking recruiting move but Michigan looks strongest now according to sources.
By the time Lyons gets through his senior season, then a one-year Mormon mission, he could go to Ann Arbor for one season, presumably sit behind Bryce Underwood for one year and learn, Underwood would then be off to the NFL and Lyons could step in. It never works out so easily (just ask Arch Manning who had to wait for two years behind Quinn Ewers) but that’s the idea.
Michigan is emerging and is now the team to beat. Unless something unforeseen happens, the Wolverines will get Lyons.
According to the Composite, Lyons is the 16th-ranked player in the 2026 cycle and the No. 4 overall quarterback. It's worth noting that Lyons plans on going on a mission trip following his senior year of high school, so he would likely head to whichever college he chooses in the 2027 cycle. With Bryce Underwood at Michigan, Lyons would potentially sit behind Underwood for just one year before he could take reigns of the offense.
