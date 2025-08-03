Michigan football loses out to Oregon for nation's No. 1 cornerback
Michigan football made a run for Davon Benjamin, the nation's top cornerback in the class of 2026 according to Rivals' rankings. But, in the end, it was Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks winning out for the talented defensive back out of Oaks Christian (CA.) as Benjamin announced his commitment on Saturday night.
Benjamin took an official visit to Ann Arbor on May 31 after visiting Michigan for the first time about six weeks earlier. Head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines established a strong relationship with Benjamin in his recruiting process and gave him plenty to think about, but Oregon was too much to overcome as the Ducks have been the perceived frontrunner to land him for quite some time.
According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, the interest from Benjamin with the Wolverines was legitimate as Michigan was the only other school to truly blow him away during his official visits.
"Michigan was tempting," Gorney wrote. "If any school really blew the Oaks Christian four-star cornerback away other than Oregon this summer it was the Wolverines with how coach Sherrone Moore runs his program. With the Michigan degree, the development of numerous defensive stars in the NFL and high draft picks, the alumni base and just how the Michigan coaches teach, it was tough to turn down."
As far as Oregon is concerned, Benjamin took his OV to Eugene in June but has spoken highly of the Ducks' program through his sophomore and junior seasons. The long lasting relationships made Oregon a school he couldn't turn down.
"From coach Dan Lanning to a great relationship with defensive coordinator Tosh Luposi and position coach Christ Hampton, Oregon was too much to turn down and Benjamin was too comfortable with everything the Ducks offered to look elsewhere," Gorney wrote.
The Wolverines' class of 2026 currently ranks 11th in the nation, according to the Rivals Team Industry Rankings. Despite missing out on Benjamin, coach Morgan currently has three defensive backs committed in the class in four stars Andre Clarke, Jordan Deck and Dorian Barney.