Rivals lists Michigan as the favorite over Ohio State, Texas to land 4-star defender
Following a massive recruiting weekend for the Wolverines, Sam Spiegelman of Rivals says Michigan is trending to land 4-star safety Donovan Webb. Of course, it should come as no surprise that Webb is trending toward Michigan given his latest comments.
Following his visit to Michigan over the weekend, Webb said that Michigan is at the top of his list and that he doesn't anticipate that changing. Although there's no definitive timeline for Webb to announce his decision, it sounds like he may be close.
The 6-1, 175-pound safety out of Frisco (TX) is rated as the No. 12 safety in the nation according to Rivals most updated rankings. He holds 37 total offers at this point in the recruiting process, with programs like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Texas in the mix. But it's clear that Michigan is at the top of the list, and it would be surprising if Webb doesn't end up in Ann Arbor when it's all said and done.
