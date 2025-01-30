Rivals' national recruiting director places prediction for Michigan football to land explosive 2026 WR
Michigan has just about turned its entire attention onto the 2026 recruiting cycle. Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have been making rounds seeing elite players in the '26 cycle. After signing one of the best classes in 2025, Moore hopes to continue the momentum into 2026. Michigan already has two commitments in the class so far: four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile.
The Wolverines signed three receivers in the '25 cycle and Michigan is gaining traction with a playmaker in the '26 cycle. Rivals' national recruiting director, Adam Gorney, predicted Michigan to land in-state wide receiver CJ Sadler.
"A lot of programs remain high on Sadler’s list and the high four-star two-way standout from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech is working toward a top 10.," wrote Gorney.
"Michigan is going to be a mainstay in Sadler’s recruitment and the Wolverines are probably the team to beat. Plus it doesn’t hurt that five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood just signed there.
"Ohio State, Michigan State, Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana, USC, Oregon and others will be involved but it would be something of a shocker if Sadler doesn’t end up in Ann Arbor."
The 5-10 athlete hails from Cass Tech in Michigan. The Composite has Sadler as the No. 96 overall prospect in the cycle and the No. 1 player from the state of Michigan. Sadler has offers from just about everyone out there and is one of the most highly sought after prospects in the 2026 class. Sadler has visited Ann Arbor six times already and the Wolverines appear to be in the driver's seat. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines have over a 94% chance of landing him.
With his height and speed, Michigan would likely utilize Sadler in the slot if he came to the Wolverines. 2025 signee Andrew Marsh also fits the billing at slot and will likely see plenty of time at the position. Michigan has had some excellent slot receivers recently and with Marsh and possibly Sadler in the fold, the Wolverines would be just fine there once again.
