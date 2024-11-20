Recruiting: Four-star Michigan defensive line commit flips to Wisconsin
Flip season is in full effect as college football programs around the country fight to put the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class ahead of the early signing period.
Michigan received good news early Wednesday afternoon when four-star Belleville (Mich.) safety Elijah Dotson flipped his commitment from Pittsburgh to the Wolverines following a prolonged push by the maize and blue.
However, Michigan found itself on the side of a flip this evening, as four-star Palatine (Ill.) defensive lineman Jaylen Williams has flipped from the Wolverines to Wisconsin.
According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Williams is considered the No. 279 overall prospect, No. 28 defensive lineman and No. 7 player from the state of Illinois in the 2025 class. He originally committed to Michigan back on June 10 among over 25 scholarship offers.
Williams' flip is another blow to Michigan defensive line haul in this 2025 cycle. The Wolverines watched one of their highest-rated former commits, Nathaniel Marshall, flip his commitment to Auburn in late August. Ironically, both of the defensive lineman who have flipped from Michigan hail from the state of Illinois.
Currently, Michigan has just two defensive lineman committed in this year's class: Newburgh (Ind.) Castle four-star Benny Patterson and Howell (Mich.) three-star Bobby Kanka. The Wolverines also have a commitment from four-star Alpharetta (Ga.) edge rusher Julius Holly.
Per 247Sports' team rankings, Michigan currently has the No. 12 class in the country following the addition of Dotson and the loss of Williams on Wednesday.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI