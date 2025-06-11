Wolverine Digest

Social media reactions to Michigan's recruiting win over Notre Dame: 'Just getting started'

The Michigan Wolverines scored another big win on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, this time beating out Notre Dame for a 2026 defender.

Michigan Football
Michigan Football / Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Whenever head coach Sherrone Moore sends out a tweet with the eye emoji, you know that good news is coming. That was the case yesterday when the Wolverines landed four-star edge rusher McHale Blade, and it was the case on Tuesday when the Wolverines landed three-star DL Alister Vallejo.

Vallejo, a 6-3, 310-pound prospect out of Texas, chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Houston. On3's recruiting service lists Vallejo as the No. 62 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 51 DL in the nation for the 2026 class.

With Vallejo in the mix, Michigan now has nine commitments in its 2026 recruiting class, and that class ranks No. 15 in the nation according to On3's latest team rankings.

Following the recruiting win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night, Michigan coaches and staff members took to social media to react:

Head coach Sherrone Moore letting fans know that something was coming

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale

Sam Popper, Director of Recruiting

Albert Karschnia, Director of Player Personnel

Bear McWhorter, 2026 Michigan DL commit

Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey

Defensive Line coach Lou Esposito

Published
