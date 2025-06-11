Social media reactions to Michigan's recruiting win over Notre Dame: 'Just getting started'
Whenever head coach Sherrone Moore sends out a tweet with the eye emoji, you know that good news is coming. That was the case yesterday when the Wolverines landed four-star edge rusher McHale Blade, and it was the case on Tuesday when the Wolverines landed three-star DL Alister Vallejo.
Vallejo, a 6-3, 310-pound prospect out of Texas, chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Houston. On3's recruiting service lists Vallejo as the No. 62 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 51 DL in the nation for the 2026 class.
With Vallejo in the mix, Michigan now has nine commitments in its 2026 recruiting class, and that class ranks No. 15 in the nation according to On3's latest team rankings.
Following the recruiting win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night, Michigan coaches and staff members took to social media to react:
Head coach Sherrone Moore letting fans know that something was coming
Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale
Sam Popper, Director of Recruiting
Albert Karschnia, Director of Player Personnel
Bear McWhorter, 2026 Michigan DL commit
Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey
Defensive Line coach Lou Esposito
